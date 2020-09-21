Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after acquiring an additional 445,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

