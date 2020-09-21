Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.56 ($98.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of WAF opened at €78.08 ($91.86) on Monday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.12 and its 200-day moving average is €79.82.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

