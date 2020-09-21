Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.56 ($98.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of WAF opened at €78.08 ($91.86) on Monday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €77.12 and its 200-day moving average is €79.82.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BRP Group vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison
BRP Group vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison
Contrasting Baristas Coffee and Cannae
Contrasting Baristas Coffee and Cannae
Financial Contrast: Capital One Financial and Sturgis Bancorp
Financial Contrast: Capital One Financial and Sturgis Bancorp
Alta Equipment Group versus MRC Global Financial Analysis
Alta Equipment Group versus MRC Global Financial Analysis
Video Display versus Cemtrex Critical Contrast
Video Display versus Cemtrex Critical Contrast
Analyzing & Vectrus
Analyzing & Vectrus


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report