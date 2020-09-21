Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.12.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

