Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.70).

ENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of ENI opened at €7.39 ($8.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.86 and a 200 day moving average of €8.51. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a twelve month high of €14.59 ($17.17).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

