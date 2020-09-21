ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

