Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

WTRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $3.58 on Monday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $4,208,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

