Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Store Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

