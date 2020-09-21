GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GHG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

NYSE:GHG opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,579 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

