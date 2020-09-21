TheStreet Lowers Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs & Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,142 shares of company stock worth $1,414,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

