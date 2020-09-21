Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.