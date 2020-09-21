Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.30.

XOM opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

