Reviewing Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) & Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Lattice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $36.47 million 4.15 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lattice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Wireless.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless 2.44% 6.25% 3.70% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and Lattice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Lattice on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

