Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adobe in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software company will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $467.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.78. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.