Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Adobe Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $467.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

