Apple Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,852.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $127,410,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

