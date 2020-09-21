Brokers Offer Predictions for Progressive Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,549 shares of company stock worth $3,420,458. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

