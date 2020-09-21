Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Educational Services Corp Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%.

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $356,892.08. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

