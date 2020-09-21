Duke Energy Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.47.

DUK stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

