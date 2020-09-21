Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.84.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,142,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 65,233 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 278,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 119,847 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,091,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

