EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

EQT stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The company’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in EQT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EQT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 382,689 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in EQT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

