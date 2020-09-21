Piper Sandler Comments on Altria Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

