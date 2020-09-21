Oppenheimer Weighs in on FedEx Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BofA Securities lifted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.33.

FedEx stock opened at $242.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $256.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

