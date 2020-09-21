Analysts Set Expectations for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:SXC opened at $4.00 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

