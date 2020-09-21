Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Metlife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

