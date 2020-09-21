Contrasting Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) & LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTMAQ)

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV -2.29% 90.78% 0.91% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 2 1 4 0 2.29 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus price target of $12.31, indicating a potential upside of 65.94%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.84 billion 0.41 $140.04 million $1.38 5.38 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 5.00

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats LATAM Airlines Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, and travel agency services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.