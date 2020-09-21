Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Donegal Group alerts:

This table compares Donegal Group and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.46 $47.15 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 6.02 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Donegal Group and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39% Oxbridge Re -19.29% -1.94% -1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Oxbridge Re on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.