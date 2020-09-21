NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -133.44
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 36.77

NYSE:SLQT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NYSE:SLQT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 293 908 1003 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 14.24%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT rivals beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

