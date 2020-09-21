Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.