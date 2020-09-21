Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

NWL opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.04. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

