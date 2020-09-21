Brokers Set Expectations for 3M Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $8.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $169.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Earnings History and Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

