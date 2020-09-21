-$0.21 EPS Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.44). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

NBL opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.62. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

