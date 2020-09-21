Brokers Offer Predictions for OCADO GRP PLC/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OCADO GRP PLC/S’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $73.51.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

