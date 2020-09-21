Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.53). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

