Brokers Offer Predictions for Griffon Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Griffon in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

GFF opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

