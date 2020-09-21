FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $17.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $63,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,000. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

