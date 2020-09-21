FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE CB opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 103.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 126,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $11,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.