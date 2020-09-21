FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Analyst

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $35.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.93. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.35. Biogen has a 12-month low of $219.70 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

