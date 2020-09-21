Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke KPN’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

KKPNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

