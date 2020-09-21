Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke KPN’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
KKPNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
