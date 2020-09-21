Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Poxel SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Poxel in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PXXLF. JMP Securities started coverage on Poxel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Poxel has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

