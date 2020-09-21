-$0.39 EPS Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.