-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $17.03 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.