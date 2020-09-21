New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.