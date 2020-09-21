Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Kodiak Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.28 and a beta of 1.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.