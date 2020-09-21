Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. Prices IPO at $18.00-$21.00 Per Share (HYGO)

Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (HYGO) plans to raise $450 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 23,100,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. generated $44 million in revenue and had a net loss of $68.6 million.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citigroup, Barclays, BofA Securities, BTG Pactual, BTIG, Credit Suisse, Itau, UBS Investment Bank, XP Investimentos, Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and Fearnley Securities were co-managers.

Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide integrated downstream LNG solutions to underserved markets by delivering low cost, environmentally sound energy alternatives to consumers around the world. Our business includes (i) our network of existing and development stage marine LNG import terminals, (ii) our ownership of interests in existing and development stage large-scale power plants backed by high quality offtakers, and (iii) the downstream distribution of LNG from our terminals via marine and onshore logistics to major demand centers in Brazil. In addition, we have historically derived the majority of our revenues from our LNG carriers, which we expect to convert into FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) to service our terminals. We believe our model of “hub and spoke” LNG infrastructure, anchored by our terminals in Brazil, is a model that is highly replicable to create a global platform. Accordingly, we are also pursuing multiple gas-to-power and distribution opportunities elsewhere around the world, including Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, West Africa and Europe. We seek to unlock underserved markets by introducing LNG and natural gas as cheaper, cleaner and transformative alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, as well as an attractive, reliable complement to growing renewable energy sources. “.

Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 63 employees. The company is located at 2nd Floor, S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda and can be reached via phone at +1 (441) 295-4705.

