WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WIMI) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 28th

WiMi Hologram Cloud’s (NASDAQ:WIMI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 28th. WiMi Hologram Cloud had issued 4,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $26,125,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $6.55 on Monday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

