Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

