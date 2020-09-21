Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $177.00

Shares of Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

