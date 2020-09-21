Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has trended neutral on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Roche’s ranking:

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $372.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.35. Roche has a 52 week low of $280.35 and a 52 week high of $399.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

