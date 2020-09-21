Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 3.00

News articles about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ analysis:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $2,210.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,614.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.