SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s score:

Shares of SFTBF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $66.23.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

